    Navy Birthday Interviews

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    The Navy celebrates 250 — Part 2!

    We’re back on the Washington Navy Yard Riverwalk with more questions for the public about the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.17.2025 22:05
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 973932
    VIRIN: 250814-N-VP266-1001
    Filename: DOD_111236669
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    washington navy yard
    Navy 250
    Public Interview

