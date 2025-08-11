The Navy celebrates 250 — Part 2!
We’re back on the Washington Navy Yard Riverwalk with more questions for the public about the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2025 22:05
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|973932
|VIRIN:
|250814-N-VP266-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111236669
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Birthday Interviews, by PO1 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.