End of Summer Basketball Jamboree

Harold Crawley, director of youth sports at Marine Corps Community Services, speaks about an End of Summer Jamboree held on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 9, 2025. The Okinawa 1215 Basketball Club cohosted the event and invited local national children from club teams and schools from around the island to play against military children in a friendship tournament. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Audrey Martinez)