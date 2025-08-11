Harold Crawley, director of youth sports at Marine Corps Community Services, speaks about an End of Summer Jamboree held on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 9, 2025. The Okinawa 1215 Basketball Club cohosted the event and invited local national children from club teams and schools from around the island to play against military children in a friendship tournament. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Audrey Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2025 02:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|973931
|VIRIN:
|250809-M-VB745-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111236631
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, End of Summer Basketball Jamboree, by Cpl Audrey Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.