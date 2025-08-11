Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    End of Summer Basketball Jamboree

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.09.2025

    Video by Cpl. Audrey Martinez 

    AFN Okinawa

    Harold Crawley, director of youth sports at Marine Corps Community Services, speaks about an End of Summer Jamboree held on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 9, 2025. The Okinawa 1215 Basketball Club cohosted the event and invited local national children from club teams and schools from around the island to play against military children in a friendship tournament. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Audrey Martinez)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 02:09
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP

    Military family
    legacy
    Defense Media Activitiy
    AFN Okianwa
    Allies & Partners
    japan

