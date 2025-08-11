NMCRS Sasebo Director Interview

Lauren Evans, the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Sasebo Director, participates in a live interview with Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jack Pridham, also known as DJ Sparrow, at American Forces Network (AFN) Sasebo, Aug. 12, 2025. AFN produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2025 00:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|973930
|VIRIN:
|250812-N-OR754-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111236617
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
