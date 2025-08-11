U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers from the District of Columbia National Guard, patrol the National Mall as part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force, Joint Task Force District of Columbia, Washington, D.C., August 15, 2025. Approximately 800 National Guard service members comprise JTF-DC, supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force. These National Guard service members provide critical support, including crowd management, presence patrols, and perimeter control, in support of law enforcement. D.C. Guard Soldiers and Airmen are proud to say, “we live here, we work here, we serve here.”
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2025 14:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973924
|VIRIN:
|250816-A-UY416-6743
|Filename:
|DOD_111236379
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, DC Guard patrols National Mall, by SPC David Carvajal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.