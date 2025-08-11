SV25 Medical Evacuation MEDEVAC Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Armies from the U.S., Chile, Argentina and Peru participate in medical evacuation training during Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 in Antuco, Chile, Aug. 13, 2025. Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 underscores the U.S. Army’s enduring commitment to regional partnership as U.S. forces deploy to Chile to conduct combined mountain warfare, field, and command post training alongside Chilean forces, with participation from Argentina and Peru - strengthening interoperability, shared readiness, and mutual trust while advancing regional security and cooperation across the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn)