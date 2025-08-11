CP25 Trauma Symposium Port of Spain, Trinidad

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (Aug.10, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) attends trauma symposium at the University of West Indies during Continuing Promise 2025, Aug. 10 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonas Womack)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2025 07:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973915
|VIRIN:
|250810-N-DI219-2001
|PIN:
|25081019
|Filename:
|DOD_111236157
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|PORT OF SPAIN, TT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
