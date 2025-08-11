PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (Aug. 13, 2025) The crew of the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) provides humanitarian aid services to the people of Trinidad and Tobago during Continuing Promise 2025, from Aug. 5-11, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Hunter)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2025 07:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973914
|VIRIN:
|250813-A-LS473-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111236138
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|PORT OF SPAIN, TT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Trinidad and Tobago Wrap Up Video CP25, by SGT William Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.