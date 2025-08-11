U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Chicago Air and Water Show

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Staff Sgt. Jonathan Schmertzler and Sgt. Brandon Hexum of the U.S. Army Parachute Team fly the American flag over the city of Chicago on 16 August 2025. The parachute jump was part of the Chicago Air and Water Show events in Chicago, Ill. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Guevara)