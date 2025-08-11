Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Chicago Air and Water Show

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2025

    Video by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Staff Sgt. Jonathan Schmertzler and Sgt. Brandon Hexum of the U.S. Army Parachute Team fly the American flag over the city of Chicago on 16 August 2025. The parachute jump was part of the Chicago Air and Water Show events in Chicago, Ill. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Guevara)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2025
    Date Posted: 08.16.2025 21:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973908
    VIRIN: 250816-D-GH686-5854
    Filename: DOD_111235875
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Chicago Air and Water Show, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army, Golden Knights, Chicago, Chicago Air and Water Show, USAPT, Airshow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download