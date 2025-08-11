Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of National Guard Bureau Visits JTF-DC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army National Guard Senior Enlisted Advisor John T. Raines III, senior enlisted advisor to the Chief, National Guard Bureau Talks to the Joint Operations Command as a part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force at the D.C. Armory, Washington D.C., August 16, 2025. Approximately 800 National Guard service members comprise JTF-DC to support the DC Safe and Beautiful Taskforce. These National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, perimeter control, logistics and communications in support of law enforcement. A majority of the D.C. National Guard personnel live and work in the local community and have existing relationships to support law enforcement. (U.S. Army Video by CPL. David A. Carvajal)