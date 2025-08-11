Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of National Guard Bureau Visits JTF-DC

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army National Guard Senior Enlisted Advisor John T. Raines III, senior enlisted advisor to the Chief, National Guard Bureau Talks to the Joint Operations Command as a part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force at the D.C. Armory, Washington D.C., August 16, 2025. Approximately 800 National Guard service members comprise JTF-DC to support the DC Safe and Beautiful Taskforce. These National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, perimeter control, logistics and communications in support of law enforcement. A majority of the D.C. National Guard personnel live and work in the local community and have existing relationships to support law enforcement. (U.S. Army Video by CPL. David A. Carvajal)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2025
    Date Posted: 08.16.2025 21:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973907
    VIRIN: 250816-A-UY416-5089
    Filename: DOD_111235862
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of National Guard Bureau Visits JTF-DC, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    dcsafe

