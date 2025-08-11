Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of National Guard Bureau Visits JTF-DC

U.S. Army National Guard Senior Enlisted Advisor John T. Raines III, senior enlisted advisor to the Chief, National Guard Bureau Talks to the Joint Operations Command as a part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force at the D.C. Armory, Washington D.C., August 16, 2025. Approximately 800 National Guard service members comprise JTF-DC to support the DC Safe and Beautiful Taskforce. These National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, perimeter control, logistics and communications in support of law enforcement. A majority of the D.C. National Guard personnel live and work in the local community and have existing relationships to support law enforcement. (U.S. Army Video by CPL. David A. Carvajal)
