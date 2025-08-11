Leapfest 2025 (German Foreign Wing Jump)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army, Air Force and International Paratroopers conduct a German Foreign wing static line Airborne jump using their MC-6 parachutes out of a Ch-47 Chinook Helicopter during Leapfest 2025 at Glen Rock Drop Zone, Exeter, Rhode Island, August 4, 2025. Leapfest is the largest, longest standing, international static line parachute training event and competition hosted by the 56th Troop Command, Rhode Island Army National Guard to promote high level technical training and esprit de corps within the International Airborne community. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Eric Kestner)