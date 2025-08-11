Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Leapfest 2025 (German Foreign Wing Jump)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EXETER, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eric Kestner 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army, Air Force and International Paratroopers conduct a German Foreign wing static line Airborne jump using their MC-6 parachutes out of a Ch-47 Chinook Helicopter during Leapfest 2025 at Glen Rock Drop Zone, Exeter, Rhode Island, August 4, 2025. Leapfest is the largest, longest standing, international static line parachute training event and competition hosted by the 56th Troop Command, Rhode Island Army National Guard to promote high level technical training and esprit de corps within the International Airborne community. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Eric Kestner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.16.2025 17:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973906
    VIRIN: 250804-A-CG814-4001
    Filename: DOD_111235748
    Length: 00:03:31
    Location: EXETER, RHODE ISLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leapfest 2025 (German Foreign Wing Jump), by SSG Eric Kestner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army
    Airborne
    Rhode Island
    LEAPFEST 2025
    Foreign Wing Jump

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download