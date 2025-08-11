Leapfest 2025 (German Foreign Wing Jump)

U.S. Army, Air Force and International Paratroopers conduct a German Foreign wing static line Airborne jump using their MC-6 parachutes out of a Ch-47 Chinook Helicopter during Leapfest 2025 at Glen Rock Drop Zone, Exeter, Rhode Island, August 4, 2025. Leapfest is the largest, longest standing, international static line parachute training event and competition hosted by the 56th Troop Command, Rhode Island Army National Guard to promote high level technical training and esprit de corps within the International Airborne community. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Eric Kestner)
|08.04.2025
|08.16.2025 17:47
|B-Roll
|973906
|250804-A-CG814-4001
|DOD_111235748
|00:03:31
|EXETER, RHODE ISLAND, US
|1
|1
