U.S. Army, Air Force and International Paratroopers conduct static line Airborne jumps using their MC-6 parachutes out of a Ch-47 Chinook Helicopter during Leapfest 2025 at Glen Rock Drop Zone, Exeter, Rhode Island, July 29 to August 4, 2025. All competing Paratroopers use the MC-6 parachute, a steerable canopy, to navigate towards designated target areas on the drop zone. Their performance is judged on how quickly they can land, execute a parachute landing fall and reach a specific target area. The competition is both individual and team-based, with the fastest combined times determining the winners.
Leapfest is the largest, longest standing, international static line parachute training event and competition hosted by the 56th Troop Command, Rhode Island Army National Guard to promote high level technical training and esprit de corps within the International Airborne community. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Eric Kestner)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2025 17:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|973905
|VIRIN:
|250804-A-CG814-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111235745
|Length:
|00:03:53
|Location:
|EXETER, RHODE ISLAND, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, LEAPFEST 2025, by SSG Eric Kestner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
