    D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Video by Spc. David Carvajal 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 104th support maintenance company and 273rd Military Police Company, District of Columbia National Guard, participate in patrolling operations as a part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force around the Union Station in Washington D.C., August 15, 2025. Approximately 800 National Guard service members comprise JTF-DC to support the DC Safe and Beautiful Taskforce. These National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, perimeter control, logistics and communications in support of law enforcement. A majority of the D.C. National Guard personnel live and work in the local community and have existing relationships to support law enforcement. (U.S. Army Video by CPL. David A. Carvajal)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.16.2025 16:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973904
    VIRIN: 250814-A-LF129-1001
    Filename: DOD_111235702
    Length: 00:04:54
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

