U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 104th support maintenance company and 273rd Military Police Company, District of Columbia National Guard, participate in patrolling operations as a part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force around the Union Station in Washington D.C., August 15, 2025. Approximately 800 National Guard service members comprise JTF-DC to support the DC Safe and Beautiful Taskforce. These National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, perimeter control, logistics and communications in support of law enforcement. A majority of the D.C. National Guard personnel live and work in the local community and have existing relationships to support law enforcement. (U.S. Army Video by CPL. David A. Carvajal)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2025 16:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973904
|VIRIN:
|250814-A-LF129-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111235702
|Length:
|00:04:54
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force, by SPC David Carvajal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
