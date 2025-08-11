Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norwegian Sharpshooter Badge qualification

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Lamb 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Stephen Escobar, Bravo Company 175th Infantry Regiment, Maryland Army National Guard talks about the Norwegian Sharpshooter Badge qualification at Blum Military Reservation, Glen Arm, Maryland August 9, 2025. The Norwegian Sharpshooter Badge is a foreign military award presented for outstanding marksmanship. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tom Lamb)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2025
    Date Posted: 08.16.2025 13:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 973903
    VIRIN: 250809-Z-HT783-8697
    Filename: DOD_111235616
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: MARYLAND, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Norwegian Sharpshooter Badge qualification, by SSG Thomas Lamb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sharpshooter
    Maryland
    Norwegian
    M17 pistol
    National Guard

