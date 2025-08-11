video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 104th support maintenance company and 273rd Military Police Company, District of Columbia National Guard, participate in patrolling operations as a part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force around the National Mall and Union Station in Washington D.C., August 14, 2025. Approximately 800 National Guard service members comprise JTF-DC to support the DC Safe and Beautiful Taskforce. These National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, perimeter control, logistics and communications in support of law enforcement. A majority of the D.C. National Guard personnel live and work in the local community and have existing relationships to support law enforcement. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)