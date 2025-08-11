22nd MEU(SOC) Departs Norfolk for Deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), and U.S. Navy sailors with the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, depart for deployment during a man the rails ceremony aboard the San Antonio while in port at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, August 14, 2025. This ceremony signifies that the IWO ARG and 22d MEU(SOC) are officially underway for their regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Maurion Moore)