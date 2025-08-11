Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    22nd MEU(SOC) Departs Norfolk for Deployment

    UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Video by Cpl. Maurion Moore 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), and U.S. Navy sailors with the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, depart for deployment during a man the rails ceremony aboard the San Antonio while in port at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, August 14, 2025. This ceremony signifies that the IWO ARG and 22d MEU(SOC) are officially underway for their regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Maurion Moore)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.16.2025 17:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973895
    VIRIN: 250814-M-HC655-1001
    Filename: DOD_111235517
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22nd MEU(SOC) Departs Norfolk for Deployment, by Cpl Maurion Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    22d MEU
    USN
    USS San Antonio
    Iwo Amphibious Ready Group
    USMC
    Manning the rails

