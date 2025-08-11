Panamanian and U.S. Forces conduct jungle MEDEVAC training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/973888" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Jungle instructors from Panamanian National Border Service (SENAFRONT), National Aeronaval Service, and Panamanian National Police (PNP) conduct medical evacuation drills with U.S. service members in preparation for the jungle orientation training course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Aug. 14, 2025. A U.S. Army Joint Task Force-Bravo HH-60 Blackhawk assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment out of Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, supported and will remain on standby for emergency medical evacuation throughout the duration of the jungle training. (U.S. Air Force video by Capt. Jymil Licorish)