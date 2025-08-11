Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Panamanian and U.S. Forces conduct jungle MEDEVAC training

    PANAMA

    08.14.2025

    Video by Capt. Jymil Licorish 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Jungle instructors from Panamanian National Border Service (SENAFRONT), National Aeronaval Service, and Panamanian National Police (PNP) conduct medical evacuation drills with U.S. service members in preparation for the jungle orientation training course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Aug. 14, 2025. A U.S. Army Joint Task Force-Bravo HH-60 Blackhawk assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment out of Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, supported and will remain on standby for emergency medical evacuation throughout the duration of the jungle training. (U.S. Air Force video by Capt. Jymil Licorish)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 21:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: PA

    JTF-Bravo
    Jungle Training
    medevac
    blackhawk
    Panama

