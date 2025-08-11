Panamanian and U.S. Forces conduct jungle MEDEVAC training

Jungle instructors from Panamanian National Border Service (SENAFRONT), National Aeronaval Service, and Panamanian National Police (PNP) conduct medical evacuation drills with U.S. service members in preparation for the jungle orientation training course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Aug. 14, 2025. A U.S. Army Joint Task Force-Bravo HH-60 Blackhawk assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment out of Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, supported and will remain on standby for emergency medical evacuation throughout the duration of the jungle training. (U.S. Air Force video by Capt. Jymil Licorish)
