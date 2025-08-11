A tribute to military working dog Ilay was created following his passing at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 15, 2025. Military working dogs are honored for their dedication and service to their country as service members and heroes. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2025 17:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|973884
|VIRIN:
|250815-F-TL923-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111234872
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AFB, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Honoring Ilay- A Holloman AFB Hero, by Amn Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.