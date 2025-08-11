Honoring Ilay- A Holloman AFB Hero

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A tribute to military working dog Ilay was created following his passing at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 15, 2025. Military working dogs are honored for their dedication and service to their country as service members and heroes. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)