    Honoring Ilay- A Holloman AFB Hero

    HOLLOMAN AFB, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Video by Airman Elijah Strickland 

    49th Wing

    A tribute to military working dog Ilay was created following his passing at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 15, 2025. Military working dogs are honored for their dedication and service to their country as service members and heroes. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)

