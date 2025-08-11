Helo Cast with ORNG, WANG, and USAR

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Oregon and Washington Army National Guard, Oregon Air National Guard, and the United States Army Reserve participated in helocast jumps and water extraction on the Columbia River, Troutdale, Ore., August 8, 2025. Helocasting is an airborne technique used to deploy Soldiers into a maritime insertion point within a military area of operation. This event, led by the 2-162 Infantry Regiment of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Jungleers), along with the 125th Special Tactics Squadron, 303rd Cavalry Regiment, and 244th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, facilitated recertification of cast masters and aircrew. This training provided an opportunity to enhance partnerships and camaraderie between four military organizations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)