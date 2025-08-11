HMH-361 conducts rapid insertion during SLTE 4-25

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, and 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division are rapidly inserted by CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, during Service Level Training Exercise 4-25 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Aug. 12, 2025. SLTE 4-25 is designed to be a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air-Ground Task Force across all domains of military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michael Gavin and Lance Cpl. Alexis Ibarra)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2025 17:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973882
|VIRIN:
|250812-M-MO891-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111234773
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR-GROUND COMBAT CENTER, TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
