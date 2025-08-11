Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HMH-361 conducts rapid insertion during SLTE 4-25

    MARINE CORPS AIR-GROUND COMBAT CENTER, TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Michael Gavin 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, and 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division are rapidly inserted by CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, during Service Level Training Exercise 4-25 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Aug. 12, 2025. SLTE 4-25 is designed to be a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air-Ground Task Force across all domains of military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michael Gavin and Lance Cpl. Alexis Ibarra)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 17:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973882
    VIRIN: 250812-M-MO891-1001
    Filename: DOD_111234773
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR-GROUND COMBAT CENTER, TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMH-361 conducts rapid insertion during SLTE 4-25, by LCpl Michael Gavin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd MAW
    1st Marine Division
    HMH-361
    2nd Marine Division
    MAG-16
    CH-53E Super Stalion

