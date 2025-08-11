Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Foundations 700

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Senior noncommissioned officer selects participate in a tactical relay as part of the Foundations 700 Course at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 31, 2025. The week-long course focuses on leadership development, team cohesion, and warfighting competencies, preparing airmen for increased responsibilities in joint and operational environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 16:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 973879
    VIRIN: 250815-F-YW699-1004
    Filename: DOD_111234623
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Foundations 700, by SrA Sterling Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MacDill Air Force Base, Tampa, Leadership, training, Foundations 700

