    Operation Pacific Flash: 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team's Task Force Fires Training

    SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Video by Sgt. William Espinosa 

    California National Guard Primary   

    U.S. Army Soldiers of the 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team conduct training exercise with artillery weapon systems and mortars during “Task Force Fires” that encompasses both California Army National Guard and U.S. Navy assets on Range Shobha, San Clemente Island, Calif., July 25, 2024. The 79th IBCT conducted annual training July 15-26, 2024, which included numerous training events and a mass reenlistment ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. William Franco Espinosa)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 15:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973873
    VIRIN: 240725-Z-OK333-1006
    Filename: DOD_111234497
    Length: 00:10:07
    Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Pacific Flash: 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team's Task Force Fires Training, by SGT William Espinosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    San Clemente Island
    California National Guard
    79th infantry brigade combat team
    artillery
    Army National Guard
    Annual Training

