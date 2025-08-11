Operation Pacific Flash: 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team's Task Force Fires Training

U.S. Army Soldiers of the 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team conduct training exercise with artillery weapon systems and mortars during “Task Force Fires” that encompasses both California Army National Guard and U.S. Navy assets on Range Shobha, San Clemente Island, Calif., July 25, 2024. The 79th IBCT conducted annual training July 15-26, 2024, which included numerous training events and a mass reenlistment ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. William Franco Espinosa)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2025 15:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973873
|VIRIN:
|240725-Z-OK333-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_111234497
|Length:
|00:10:07
|Location:
|SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
