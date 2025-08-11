Senior noncommissioned officer selects participate in a tactical relay as part of the Foundations 700 Course at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 31, 2025. The week-long course focuses on leadership development, team cohesion, and warfighting competencies, preparing airmen for increased responsibilities in joint and operational environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2025 16:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|973863
|VIRIN:
|250815-F-YW699-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111234085
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Foundations 700 Course, by SrA Sterling Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.