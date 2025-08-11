video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Senior noncommissioned officer selects participate in a tactical relay as part of the Foundations 700 Course at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 31, 2025. The week-long course focuses on leadership development, team cohesion, and warfighting competencies, preparing airmen for increased responsibilities in joint and operational environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton)