VMFA-232 Incentive Flight

U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, participate in an F/A-18D Hornet incentive flight at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Aug. 6, 2025. The incentive flight is an opportunity for Marines within the squadron to ride in the back seat of an F/A-18D for their exceptional job performance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Tavarez and Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2025 13:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973861
|VIRIN:
|250806-M-MO891-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111233989
|Length:
|00:04:41
|Location:
|MCAS MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
