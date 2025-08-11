VMFA-232 Incentive Flight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/973861" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, participate in an F/A-18D Hornet incentive flight at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Aug. 6, 2025. The incentive flight is an opportunity for Marines within the squadron to ride in the back seat of an F/A-18D for their exceptional job performance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Tavarez and Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine)