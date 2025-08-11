Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMFA-232 Incentive Flight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCAS MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine and Staff Sgt. Gabriel Tavarez

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, participate in an F/A-18D Hornet incentive flight at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Aug. 6, 2025. The incentive flight is an opportunity for Marines within the squadron to ride in the back seat of an F/A-18D for their exceptional job performance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Tavarez and Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 13:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973861
    VIRIN: 250806-M-MO891-1001
    Filename: DOD_111233989
    Length: 00:04:41
    Location: MCAS MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFA-232 Incentive Flight, by LCpl Samantha Devine and SSgt Gabriel Tavarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar
    VMFA-232
    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download