    STANDBY: Green Light Go

    UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Video by Spc. Richard Morgan 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Today, August 16, 2025, marks National Airborne Day, the 85th anniversary of the first official U.S. Army Test Parachute Jump in 1940. XVIII Airborne Corps paratroopers, both experienced and new, follow pre-jump protocols and training procedures before jumping into action, just like those who came before them. The XVIII Airborne Corps serves as America's Global Response Force, prepared to deploy and engage in missions worldwide within 18 hours. The training we conduct ensures our paratroopers reach their potential and maintain our strategic advantage. Ready to take the leap? (U.S. Army video by Spc. Richard Morgan)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 11:11
    Location: US

    XVIII Airborne Corps
    usarmy
    standby
    NationalAirborneDay
    GreenLightGo
    ALLOKJUMPMASTER

