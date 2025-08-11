STANDBY: Green Light Go

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Today, August 16, 2025, marks National Airborne Day, the 85th anniversary of the first official U.S. Army Test Parachute Jump in 1940. XVIII Airborne Corps paratroopers, both experienced and new, follow pre-jump protocols and training procedures before jumping into action, just like those who came before them. The XVIII Airborne Corps serves as America's Global Response Force, prepared to deploy and engage in missions worldwide within 18 hours. The training we conduct ensures our paratroopers reach their potential and maintain our strategic advantage. Ready to take the leap? (U.S. Army video by Spc. Richard Morgan)