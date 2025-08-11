U.S. Air Forces in Europe recently welcomed it's first two Air Force Warrant Officers, Warrant Officer 1 Frank Salajcik a Technical Integrator, 1st Combat Communications Squadron, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Louis Phan a Technical Integrator, 435th Communications Group, Aug. 18, 2025. The reintroduction of the Warrant Officer Corps career path in the Air Force aims to address critical operational needs, while maintaining highly perishable skills, and leverage the unique expertise and capabilities of warrant officers.
(U.S. Navy and Air Force video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Hoppe, Staff Sgt. Isabell Nutt and Senior Airman Gabriel Held.)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2025 08:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|973846
|VIRIN:
|250808-N-GP384-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111233012
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Air Forces in Europe's First Two Air Force Warrant Officers - AFN News, by SrA Gabriel Held, PO2 Jack Hoppe and SrA Isabell Nutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.