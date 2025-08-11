Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe's First Two Air Force Warrant Officers - AFN News

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.07.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Gabriel Held, Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Hoppe and Senior Airman Isabell Nutt

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe recently welcomed it's first two Air Force Warrant Officers, Warrant Officer 1 Frank Salajcik a Technical Integrator, 1st Combat Communications Squadron, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Louis Phan a Technical Integrator, 435th Communications Group, Aug. 18, 2025. The reintroduction of the Warrant Officer Corps career path in the Air Force aims to address critical operational needs, while maintaining highly perishable skills, and leverage the unique expertise and capabilities of warrant officers.

    (U.S. Navy and Air Force video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Hoppe, Staff Sgt. Isabell Nutt and Senior Airman Gabriel Held.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 08:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 973846
    VIRIN: 250808-N-GP384-1001
    Filename: DOD_111233012
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Forces in Europe's First Two Air Force Warrant Officers - AFN News, by SrA Gabriel Held, PO2 Jack Hoppe and SrA Isabell Nutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Europe
    USAF
    AFNE
    USAFE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download