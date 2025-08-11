U.S. Air Forces in Europe's First Two Air Force Warrant Officers - AFN News

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Forces in Europe recently welcomed it's first two Air Force Warrant Officers, Warrant Officer 1 Frank Salajcik a Technical Integrator, 1st Combat Communications Squadron, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Louis Phan a Technical Integrator, 435th Communications Group, Aug. 18, 2025. The reintroduction of the Warrant Officer Corps career path in the Air Force aims to address critical operational needs, while maintaining highly perishable skills, and leverage the unique expertise and capabilities of warrant officers.



(U.S. Navy and Air Force video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Hoppe, Staff Sgt. Isabell Nutt and Senior Airman Gabriel Held.)