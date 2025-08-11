B-Roll: SETAF-AF hosts 5th annual 'Bring Your Lion Club to Work Day'

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Family members and Soldiers of the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) community participate in the 'Bring Your Lion Cub to Work Day' hosted at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Aug. 15, 2025. This event included physical fitness events, a K-9 demonstration, and various static displays to showcase military life to children. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Destiny Baker)