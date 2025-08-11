Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: SETAF-AF hosts 5th annual 'Bring Your Lion Club to Work Day'

    VICENZA, ITALY

    08.15.2025

    Video by Pfc. Destiny Baker 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Family members and Soldiers of the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) community participate in the 'Bring Your Lion Cub to Work Day' hosted at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Aug. 15, 2025. This event included physical fitness events, a K-9 demonstration, and various static displays to showcase military life to children. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Destiny Baker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 11:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973833
    VIRIN: 250815-A-SK812-1001
    Filename: DOD_111232974
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    TAGS

    Military family
    military child
    Military Working Dog (MWD)
    Work Life Balance
    StrongerTogether
    bring your kid to work

