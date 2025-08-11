Rod and Gun Club B-Roll (720p)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A b-roll package containing activities that are available at the Rod and Gun Club in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Aug. 15, 2025. The Rod and Gun Club is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. (Defense Media Activity video by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)