    United Nations Command Member State (Germany) Ulchi Freedom Shield Interview

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.12.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Heimbuch 

    AFN Humphreys

    United Nations Command operations command member Lt. Col. Wolfgang Reusch speaks on the importance of maintaining peace and stability within the Indo-Pacific region. UFS25 is a combined, joint, all-domain military training exercise that integrates ground, air, naval, space, cyber and information elements, enhancing readiness through realistic combat simulations, and integrates UNC member states into the combined defense system by fostering cohesion and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zach Heimbuch)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 03:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 973825
    VIRIN: 250813-F-QS607-1001
    Filename: DOD_111232877
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KR

