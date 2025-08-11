United Nations Command operations command member Lt. Col. Wolfgang Reusch speaks on the importance of maintaining peace and stability within the Indo-Pacific region. UFS25 is a combined, joint, all-domain military training exercise that integrates ground, air, naval, space, cyber and information elements, enhancing readiness through realistic combat simulations, and integrates UNC member states into the combined defense system by fostering cohesion and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zach Heimbuch)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2025 03:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|973825
|VIRIN:
|250813-F-QS607-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111232877
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, United Nations Command Member State (Germany) Ulchi Freedom Shield Interview, by SrA Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.