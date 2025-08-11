United Nations Command Member State (Germany) Ulchi Freedom Shield Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



United Nations Command operations command member Lt. Col. Wolfgang Reusch speaks on the importance of maintaining peace and stability within the Indo-Pacific region. UFS25 is a combined, joint, all-domain military training exercise that integrates ground, air, naval, space, cyber and information elements, enhancing readiness through realistic combat simulations, and integrates UNC member states into the combined defense system by fostering cohesion and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zach Heimbuch)