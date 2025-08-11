MWSS-172 Marines prepare fuel for FARP operations

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, prepare fuel at a forward arming and refueling point (FARP) at Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, August 7, 2025. FAPRs are meant to ensure aircraft have the fuel they need to stay in the fight and remain mission-ready in a forward-deployed environment. (Video by U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Edison Lobos)
