    MWSS-172 Marines prepare fuel for FARP operations

    IE SHIMA, JAPAN

    08.07.2025

    Video by Sgt. Edison Lobos 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, prepare fuel at a forward arming and refueling point (FARP) at Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, August 7, 2025. FAPRs are meant to ensure aircraft have the fuel they need to stay in the fight and remain mission-ready in a forward-deployed environment. (Video by U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Edison Lobos)

    Location: IE SHIMA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWSS-172 Marines prepare fuel for FARP operations, by Sgt Edison Lobos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st MAW
    MAG-36
    MWSS-172
    FARP
    USMC

