Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BSRT Session Highlights Spiritual, Medical, and Dental Readiness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    Soldiers of the 311th ESC participated in a Building Strong and Ready Teams (BSRT) session led by Chaplain (Maj.) Jay Yoon, focusing on spiritual readiness through the Army’s Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) program. Col. Diana Zschaschel, command surgeon for the 79th TSC, attended to discuss medical and dental readiness and identify the challenges soldiers are facing.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 21:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 973818
    VIRIN: 250810-A-PK275-9755
    Filename: DOD_111232620
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BSRT Session Highlights Spiritual, Medical, and Dental Readiness, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download