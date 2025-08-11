Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RC-12 Guardrail Aircraft and the RC-7 ARL Aircraft retire B-Roll

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.30.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Heimbuch 

    AFN Humphreys

    The 501st Military Intelligence Brigade held a final flight to honor the RC-12 Guardrail aircraft and the RC-7 Airborne Reconnaissance Low aircraft contributions to intelligence gathering and national security at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 31, 2025. The retirement marks a transition in aerial intelligence capabilities for U.S. Forces Korea. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zach Heimbuch)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 22:05
    Location: KR

