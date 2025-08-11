Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: REFORPAC Wraps, Deployable Combat Wings, Mapping Space

    UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Brandon Esau and Senior Airman Akeem Campbell

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week's look around the Air Force, Resolute Force Pacific 25 concludes after 30 days of exercising contingency-response capabilities across the Indo-Pacific, Deployable Combat Wings reorganize forces to meet requirements in any theater, and the Space Force approves a milestone upgrade towards advancing Space Domain Awareness.

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 15:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973782
    VIRIN: 250814-F-RA633-1001
    Filename: DOD_111231746
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force: REFORPAC Wraps, Deployable Combat Wings, Mapping Space, by TSgt Brandon Esau and SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Around the Air Force
    ATAF
    aftv
    Air Force

