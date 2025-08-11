Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Crusader Talks: Mission Readiness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Senior leaders from the 42nd Air Base Wing joined Chief Master Sgt. Vaden on the Crusader Talks podcast, June 26, 2025, to discuss core U.S. Air Force leadership philosophies and operational perspectives. The episode featured Lt. John Putnam, 42nd Contracting Squadron contracting officer, who emphasized mission readiness and the importance of maintaining situational awareness within his unit. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 14:54
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 973774
    VIRIN: 250814-F-FQ596-6128
    Filename: DOD_111231565
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crusader Talks: Mission Readiness, by SrA Tanner Doerr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maxwell AFB
    42nd ABW
    Crusader
    podcast
    Crusader Talks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download