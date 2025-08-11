Crusader Talks: Mission Readiness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Senior leaders from the 42nd Air Base Wing joined Chief Master Sgt. Vaden on the Crusader Talks podcast, June 26, 2025, to discuss core U.S. Air Force leadership philosophies and operational perspectives. The episode featured Lt. John Putnam, 42nd Contracting Squadron contracting officer, who emphasized mission readiness and the importance of maintaining situational awareness within his unit. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)