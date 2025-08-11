Crusader Talks: Mission Readiness

Senior leaders from the 42nd Air Base Wing joined Chief Master Sgt. Vaden on the Crusader Talks podcast, June 26, 2025, to discuss core U.S. Air Force leadership philosophies and operational perspectives. The episode featured Lt. John Putnam, 42nd Contracting Squadron contracting officer, who emphasized mission readiness and the importance of maintaining situational awareness within his unit. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)
