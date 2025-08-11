NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 14, 2025) - The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) departed Naval Station Norfolk for a regularly-scheduled deployment, Aug. 14, 2025. Sailors and Marines of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (IWO ARG) - 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC) departed Norfolk and Camp Lejeune, North Carolina after completing a comprehensive, nine-month training program. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derek Cole)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 14:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973768
|VIRIN:
|250814-N-AV223-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111231365
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) departs Naval Station Norfolk, by PO2 Derek Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.