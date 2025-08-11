Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) departs Naval Station Norfolk

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Derek Cole 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 14, 2025) - The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) departed Naval Station Norfolk for a regularly-scheduled deployment, Aug. 14, 2025. Sailors and Marines of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (IWO ARG) - 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC) departed Norfolk and Camp Lejeune, North Carolina after completing a comprehensive, nine-month training program. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derek Cole)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 14:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973768
    VIRIN: 250814-N-AV223-1001
    Filename: DOD_111231365
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)
    Departure to Sea
    Naval Station Norfolk
    US 2nd Fleet

