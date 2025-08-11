Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps of Engineers replaces 92-year-old miter gates at Lock and Dam 7

    LA CRESCENT, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Video by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, with the help of the Rock Island District, recently replaced all four miter gates at Lock and Dam 7, near La Crescent, Minnesota. Listen to Mike Holzer, civil engineer; Aaron Pieplow, operations safety manager; and James Cook, project manager, talk about the importance of replacing the gates and the importance of maintaining navigation on the Mississippi River.

    mississippi valley division
    St. Paul District
    lock and dam
    maintenance
    USACE
    navigation

