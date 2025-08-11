Corps of Engineers replaces 92-year-old miter gates at Lock and Dam 7

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, with the help of the Rock Island District, recently replaced all four miter gates at Lock and Dam 7, near La Crescent, Minnesota. Listen to Mike Holzer, civil engineer; Aaron Pieplow, operations safety manager; and James Cook, project manager, talk about the importance of replacing the gates and the importance of maintaining navigation on the Mississippi River.