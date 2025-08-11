Corps of Engineers replaces 92-year-old miter gates at Lock and Dam 7

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, with the help of the Rock Island District, recently replaced all four miter gates at Lock and Dam 7, near La Crescent, Minnesota. Listen to Mike Holzer, civil engineer; Aaron Pieplow, operations safety manager; and James Cook, project manager, talk about the importance of replacing the gates and the importance of maintaining navigation on the Mississippi River.
