138th Fighter Wing and Tulsa Airport Partner to Test Drone Defenses

In a joint effort to enhance regional security, the 138th Fighter Wing collaborated with personnel from Tulsa International Airport on July 17, 2025, to conduct a comprehensive drone countermeasure exercise at Tulsa Air National Guard Base. The collaborative event was designed to stress-test and refine layered defense strategies against the growing threat of unauthorized unmanned aerial systems (UAS).



During the exercise, the teams focused on a multi-faceted approach to security, utilizing a combination of detection, tracking, identification, and neutralization techniques. The goal was to seamlessly integrate a variety of technologies and procedures to create a robust and effective shield against potential drone incursions.



This partnership underscores the critical importance of civil-military cooperation in safeguarding shared airspace. By working together, the 138th Fighter Wing and Tulsa International Airport are not only protecting vital military assets but also ensuring the safety and security of commercial air traffic and the surrounding community. The successful exercise is a testament to the commitment of both organizations to maintaining a secure and vigilant posture against modern security challenges. (Oklahoma Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. CT Michael)