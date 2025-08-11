Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    138th Fighter Wing and Tulsa Airport Partner to Test Drone Defenses

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Craig Michael 

    138th Fighter Wing

    In a joint effort to enhance regional security, the 138th Fighter Wing collaborated with personnel from Tulsa International Airport on July 17, 2025, to conduct a comprehensive drone countermeasure exercise at Tulsa Air National Guard Base. The collaborative event was designed to stress-test and refine layered defense strategies against the growing threat of unauthorized unmanned aerial systems (UAS).

    During the exercise, the teams focused on a multi-faceted approach to security, utilizing a combination of detection, tracking, identification, and neutralization techniques. The goal was to seamlessly integrate a variety of technologies and procedures to create a robust and effective shield against potential drone incursions.

    This partnership underscores the critical importance of civil-military cooperation in safeguarding shared airspace. By working together, the 138th Fighter Wing and Tulsa International Airport are not only protecting vital military assets but also ensuring the safety and security of commercial air traffic and the surrounding community. The successful exercise is a testament to the commitment of both organizations to maintaining a secure and vigilant posture against modern security challenges. (Oklahoma Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. CT Michael)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 13:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 973766
    VIRIN: 250717-Z-UN332-2000
    Filename: DOD_111231354
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 138th Fighter Wing and Tulsa Airport Partner to Test Drone Defenses, by MSgt Craig Michael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    138th Fighter Wing
    drone exercise
    Tulsa International Airport
    Air National Guard
    Air Force
    Tusla Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download