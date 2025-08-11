Operation Beach Bite - SBD3

Space Base Delta 3 personnel joined together for a beach cleanup at Dockweiler Beach on July 31, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 14:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|973765
|VIRIN:
|250731-O-HV429-2402
|Filename:
|DOD_111231314
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
