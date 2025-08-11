WINN BUILDS READINESS WITH INTERSERVICE READINESS VALIDATION EXERCISE

Medical readiness is warfighter readiness.
Through a rigorous readiness validation exercise, Winn Army Community Hospital teams are training alongside 3rd Infantry Division and Fort Stewart EMS to ensure seamless, lifesaving care from battlefield to bedside. Together, we’re strengthening the force—ready to respond anytime, anywhere.
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 13:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|973764
|VIRIN:
|250312-O-TY372-2183
|Filename:
|DOD_111231311
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
