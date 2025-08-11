Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WINN BUILDS READINESS WITH INTERSERVICE READINESS VALIDATION EXERCISE

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2025

    Video by Gustave Rehnstrom 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    Medical readiness is warfighter readiness.
    Through a rigorous readiness validation exercise, Winn Army Community Hospital teams are training alongside 3rd Infantry Division and Fort Stewart EMS to ensure seamless, lifesaving care from battlefield to bedside. Together, we’re strengthening the force—ready to respond anytime, anywhere.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 13:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 973764
    VIRIN: 250312-O-TY372-2183
    Filename: DOD_111231311
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: FORT STEWART, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WINN BUILDS READINESS WITH INTERSERVICE READINESS VALIDATION EXERCISE, by Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    Winn Army Community Hospital

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download