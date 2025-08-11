Niagara Falls Storage Site Phase 1 B-Roll

B-roll of phase 1 remediation work at the Niagara Falls Storage Site, Lewiston, New York. The footage shows excavation work and a truck transporting material off site. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 12:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973755
|VIRIN:
|250814-A-MC713-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111231243
|Length:
|00:05:25
|Location:
|LEWISTON, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
