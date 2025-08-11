U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Nathaniel Maidel, project liaison for the Department of the Air Force - MIT AI Accelerator (AIA) speaks about his role in supporting the AIA. AIA aims to create a state-of-the-art, end-to-end, sustainable pipeline for AI technology to give the U.S. a competitive advantage in the defense and civilian sectors. Additionally, the AIA leverages universities, small businesses, traditional defense, and non-traditional commercial ventures, collaborating with the Air Force and Space Force to develop and ensure the ethical use of AI technologies for society and the nation.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 11:46
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|973745
|VIRIN:
|250624-F-YA464-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111231019
|Length:
|00:03:57
|Location:
|CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AIA Staff Interview, Maidel, by Grady Epperly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.