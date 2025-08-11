AIA Staff Interview, Maidel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Nathaniel Maidel, project liaison for the Department of the Air Force - MIT AI Accelerator (AIA) speaks about his role in supporting the AIA. AIA aims to create a state-of-the-art, end-to-end, sustainable pipeline for AI technology to give the U.S. a competitive advantage in the defense and civilian sectors. Additionally, the AIA leverages universities, small businesses, traditional defense, and non-traditional commercial ventures, collaborating with the Air Force and Space Force to develop and ensure the ethical use of AI technologies for society and the nation.