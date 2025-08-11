Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AIA Staff Interview, Maidel

    CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2025

    Video by Grady Epperly 

    Department of the Air Force AI Accelerator

    U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Nathaniel Maidel, project liaison for the Department of the Air Force - MIT AI Accelerator (AIA) speaks about his role in supporting the AIA. AIA aims to create a state-of-the-art, end-to-end, sustainable pipeline for AI technology to give the U.S. a competitive advantage in the defense and civilian sectors. Additionally, the AIA leverages universities, small businesses, traditional defense, and non-traditional commercial ventures, collaborating with the Air Force and Space Force to develop and ensure the ethical use of AI technologies for society and the nation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 11:46
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 973745
    VIRIN: 250624-F-YA464-1001
    Filename: DOD_111231019
    Length: 00:03:57
    Location: CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AIA Staff Interview, Maidel, by Grady Epperly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AI
    AIA
    Department of the Air Force - MIT AI Accelerator

