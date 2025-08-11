A video of a "trunk or treat" Halloween celebration at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, October 15, 2024. The event was organized to being together the military families of Minot. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Vincent Padilla)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 12:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|973744
|VIRIN:
|241020-F-YE967-2882
|Filename:
|DOD_111231007
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Minot Celebrates Halloween, by A1C Vincent Padilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
