Army Col. Larry Doane, Joint Task Force D.C. commander, highlights the mission of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force, emphasizing collaboration with local and federal partners to enhance community safety and quality of life, during an interview at the D.C. Armory, Aug. 13, 2025. The DCNG is uniquely commanded by the President of the United States through the Secretary of Defense. Guard members were activated on Aug. 11, 2025, to support District and federal partners in protecting property and the functions of government. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 10:17
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|973731
|VIRIN:
|250813-Z-PI747-1016
|Filename:
|DOD_111230705
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Task Force D.C. commander discusses D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.