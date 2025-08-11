Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force D.C. commander discusses D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    Army Col. Larry Doane, Joint Task Force D.C. commander, highlights the mission of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force, emphasizing collaboration with local and federal partners to enhance community safety and quality of life, during an interview at the D.C. Armory, Aug. 13, 2025. The DCNG is uniquely commanded by the President of the United States through the Secretary of Defense. Guard members were activated on Aug. 11, 2025, to support District and federal partners in protecting property and the functions of government. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 10:17
    Category: Interviews
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    D.C. Armory
    D.C. National Guard
    Joint Task Force D.C.
    National Guard
    DCsafeandbeautifultaskforce
    dcsafe

