D.C. Guard launches Safe and Beautiful Task Force

Soldiers with the District of Columbia National Guard go through the Joint Reception, Staging, Onward Movement, and Integration process prior to being deputized at the D.C. Armory, Aug. 13, 2025. The DCNG is uniquely commanded by the President of the United States through the Secretary of Defense. Guard members were activated on Aug. 11, 2025, to support District and federal partners in protecting property and the functions of government. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)