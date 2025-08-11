Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    D.C. Guard launches Safe and Beautiful Task Force

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    Soldiers with the District of Columbia National Guard go through the Joint Reception, Staging, Onward Movement, and Integration process prior to being deputized at the D.C. Armory, Aug. 13, 2025. The DCNG is uniquely commanded by the President of the United States through the Secretary of Defense. Guard members were activated on Aug. 11, 2025, to support District and federal partners in protecting property and the functions of government. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 09:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 973727
    VIRIN: 250813-Z-PI747-1015
    Filename: DOD_111230610
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D.C. Guard launches Safe and Beautiful Task Force, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JRSOI
    D.C. National Guard
    National Guard
    DCsafeandbeautifultaskforce
    dcsafe
    Deputization

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download