U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Task Force Iron, participate in a live fire exercise at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Aug. 7, 2025. The training demonstrates the unit's warfighting readiness and lethality as a combat-credible force through the integration of maneuver, direct fires, and command and control. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Breanna Bradford)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 09:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973726
|VIRIN:
|250808-A-AS519-7669
|Filename:
|DOD_111230571
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment Conducts Live Fire Exercise in Bulgaria (B-Roll), by SPC Breanna Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
