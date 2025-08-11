2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment Conducts Live Fire Exercise in Bulgaria (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/973726" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Task Force Iron, participate in a live fire exercise at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Aug. 7, 2025. The training demonstrates the unit's warfighting readiness and lethality as a combat-credible force through the integration of maneuver, direct fires, and command and control. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Breanna Bradford)