U.S. Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) perform physical training for noncommissioned officers at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Aug. 13, 2025. This training was conducted to build team cohesion and increase physical fitness among the Soldiers. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Destiny Baker) [Music: "Trap Hype Criminal Beat" by HitsLab licensed through Pixabay]
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 07:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|973721
|VIRIN:
|250813-A-SK812-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111230436
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Reel: SETAF-AF conducts noncommissioned officer physical training, by PFC Destiny Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.