    Reel: SETAF-AF conducts noncommissioned officer physical training

    VICENZA, ITALY

    08.13.2025

    Video by Pfc. Destiny Baker 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) perform physical training for noncommissioned officers at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Aug. 13, 2025. This training was conducted to build team cohesion and increase physical fitness among the Soldiers. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Destiny Baker) [Music: "Trap Hype Criminal Beat" by HitsLab licensed through Pixabay]

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 07:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973721
    VIRIN: 250813-A-SK812-1001
    Filename: DOD_111230436
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Teamwork
    Esprit De Corps
    Sergeants time training
    StrongerTogether
    NCOCorps

