Reel: SETAF-AF conducts noncommissioned officer physical training

U.S. Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) perform physical training for noncommissioned officers at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Aug. 13, 2025. This training was conducted to build team cohesion and increase physical fitness among the Soldiers. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Destiny Baker) [Music: "Trap Hype Criminal Beat" by HitsLab licensed through Pixabay]