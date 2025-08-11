Tennessee Army National Guard Celebrates 251st Birthday

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Today we celebrate the proud legacy of the Tennessee Army National Guard

Established in 1796, the same year Tennessee became the 16th state, the Tennessee Army National Guard has served our state and nation for more than two centuries. From the War of 1812 and the Mexican American War to both World Wars, Iraq, Afghanistan and missions in Europe, Tennessee Soldiers have always answered the call.

At home our Soldiers have stood shoulder to shoulder with communities during floods, tornadoes and wildfires. Abroad they have strengthened alliances, trained partners and defended freedom.

The Soldiers of the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment are honored to continue this tradition, standing Always Ready Always There and Ready Now to serve the Volunteer State and the United States of America.