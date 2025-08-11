Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tennessee Army National Guard Celebrates 251st Birthday

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.13.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Arturo Guzman 

    278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    Today we celebrate the proud legacy of the Tennessee Army National Guard
    Established in 1796, the same year Tennessee became the 16th state, the Tennessee Army National Guard has served our state and nation for more than two centuries. From the War of 1812 and the Mexican American War to both World Wars, Iraq, Afghanistan and missions in Europe, Tennessee Soldiers have always answered the call.
    At home our Soldiers have stood shoulder to shoulder with communities during floods, tornadoes and wildfires. Abroad they have strengthened alliances, trained partners and defended freedom.
    The Soldiers of the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment are honored to continue this tradition, standing Always Ready Always There and Ready Now to serve the Volunteer State and the United States of America.

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 07:42
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tennessee Army National Guard Celebrates 251st Birthday, by SFC Arturo Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    278th Armored Cavalry Regiment
    TNARNG 251st Birthday

