    SHARP Spot

    DAEGU-SI, DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    07.08.2025

    Video by OR-4 Jaeseung Lee 

    AFN Daegu

    Samuel Schroeder, 8th Army, Area Four Supervisory Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, explains how victims can receive help in Area four, South Korea.

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 01:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973708
    VIRIN: 250709-D-VB752-3446
    Filename: DOD_111230244
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: DAEGU-SI, DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SHARP Spot, by OR-4 Jaeseung Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

