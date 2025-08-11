Samuel Schroeder, 8th Army, Area Four Supervisory Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, explains how victims can receive help in Area four, South Korea.
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 01:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|973708
|VIRIN:
|250709-D-VB752-3446
|Filename:
|DOD_111230244
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|DAEGU-SI, DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SHARP Spot, by OR-4 Jaeseung Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.