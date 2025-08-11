U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 23rd Marines along with the ROK Marines, conduct a simulated force-on-force amphibious assault during the Korean Marine Exercise Program 25.2 in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 7, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 00:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|973707
|VIRIN:
|250807-D-VB752-5491
|Filename:
|DOD_111230224
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|POHANG-SI, GYEONGSANGBUGDO [KYONGSANGBUK-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
