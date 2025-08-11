Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMEP 25.2

    POHANG-SI, GYEONGSANGBUGDO [KYONGSANGBUK-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    08.06.2025

    Video by OR-4 Jaeseung Lee 

    AFN Daegu

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 23rd Marines along with the ROK Marines, conduct a simulated force-on-force amphibious assault during the Korean Marine Exercise Program 25.2 in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 7, 2025.

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 00:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973707
    VIRIN: 250807-D-VB752-5491
    Filename: DOD_111230224
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: POHANG-SI, GYEONGSANGBUGDO [KYONGSANGBUK-DO], KR

    This work, KMEP 25.2, by OR-4 Jaeseung Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

