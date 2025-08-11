250814-N-CY569-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 14, 2025) - CFAY holds an EMS training course on base. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Anthony Robledo.)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 00:43
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|973706
|VIRIN:
|250814-N-CY569-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111230205
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAY EMS Training, by PO2 Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.