    8th Army Area Four SARC

    DAEGU-SI, DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    08.04.2025

    Video by OR-4 Jaeseung Lee 

    AFN Daegu

    Samuel Schroeder, 8th Army, Area Four Supervisory Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, introduces the SHARP program, and shares his own experience as an Area Four SARC.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 00:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973704
    VIRIN: 250805-D-VB752-2681
    Filename: DOD_111230174
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DAEGU-SI, DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR

